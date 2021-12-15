Toyota and Lexus unveil a whopping 15 new EV concepts

Turns out drifting isn't all Toyota president, Akio Toyoda, has been up to recently. During the media briefing on battery EV strategies, he shocked the press (and the automotive world) by unveiling 15 fully electric concepts, giving us a glimpse at the future models of Toyota and Lexus.

In what is quite possibly the largest roll-out of concept cars in history, the unveiling includes everything from sedans and SUVs, to utes and sports cars. Some are based on existing models, but there are also several all new vehicles in the mix.

The vehicles were put into two categories by Akio Toyoda: carbon-reducing vehicles (HEVs, PHEVs, etc) and carbon-neutral vehicles (BEVs, FCEVs, etc).

The presentation started with the bZ (beyond zero) range of “reasonably priced mass production models” which includes the bZ4X as well as four new concepts, all of which are based on the EV-dedicated e-TNGA architecture.

Amongst the range, is a sporty compact crossover with a coupe-style roof (bZ compact SUV), a B-SUV (bZ small crossover) designed for Japan and Europe, a high-riding mid-size sedan (bZ sdn), and a large family-focused three-row SUV (bZ Large SUV).

The Lexus lineup includes the brands first dedicated EV: the RZ. It's the production version of the LF-Z Electrified concept. There's also a sports battery EV, which looks awfully like the successor of the LF-A, which, thanks to solid state batteries, has an expected cruising range of over 700 km and an expected 0-100 km/h acceleration in the low 2-second range.

But wait... there's more.

Amongst the Lexus lineup is some full-size prototypes of a large SUV (Lexus Electrified SUV) and a Lexus-branded sporty sedan which is yet to be named. The sedan is also spotted in hatchback form, along with a 2+2 cabriolet which has similar styling.

Finally, Akio Toyoda showcased another series of models, calling them “the diverse Toyota EVs.” This includes commercial vehicles such as a shuttle bus, a compact van for both business and leisure, and a versatile urban EV.

The Compact Cruiser EV utilises styling prompts from the FJ Cruiser in what could become an off road focused, five door EV. There's also Toyota’s first electric dual-cab ute, in what appears similar in size to the Hilux or Tacomo, but has more modern design features inspired by the Tundra.

The Small SU EV is kind of like an electric CH-R, with dynamic styling. And the Crossover EV is a bit larger with more subtle design features. Last but not least, there is an EV sportscar with mid-engined proportions and a two-seater cabin.

Akio Toyoda calls this the “showroom of the future,” and the long list of vehicles unveiled are part of Toyota’s and Lexus’ goal to introduce a total of 30 BEVs to the market by 2030, and make 3.5 million global sales.

“Toyota’s electrification strategy has always been based on introducing the right solution, at the right time, and in the right market,” says Toyota NZ chief executive, Neeraj Lala.