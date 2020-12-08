Toyota announces its very first fully-electric vehicle
Search Driven for Toyota for sale
While Toyota led the hybrid charge back in the early 2000s with the Prius, the Japanese brand has seemed to have ignored the fully-electric movement over the past few years.
After much anticipation, the Japanese automotive giant has finally announced that it's building its very first fully-electric vehicle, which will eventually become a Tesla Model Y rival.
Click here to view all Toyota listings on DRIVEN
Overnight, it was announced that an all-new platform is being designed for future electric models. It is called the e-TGNA platform, and will sit beneath the upcoming RAV4-sized SUV coupe.
It was also revealed that this platform can be configured in front, rear, and all-wheel drive applications, making it one of the most versatile platforms of its kind.
Thanks to this versatility, six new models have been confirmed to use the e-TGNA platform, all of which will be revealed in the near future.
“Toyota will shortly take the next step in the rollout of its forthcoming battery-electric portfolio by first previewing an all-new mid-sized SUV in the coming months,” said Koji Toyoshima, Deputy Chief Officer, Toyota ZEV Factory.
“The versatility and flexibility of e-TNGA technology allows us to design and create vehicles that are not just battery-electric, but also exciting to drive and beautiful to look at.”
Unsurprisingly, Subaru is also planning to use this architecture to complete its fully-electric line-up by mid-2030. Chief Technology Officer Tetsuo Onuki explains: “Although we’re using Toyota technology, we want to make hybrids that are distinctly Subaru."