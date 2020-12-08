Toyota announces its very first fully-electric vehicle

While Toyota led the hybrid charge back in the early 2000s with the Prius, the Japanese brand has seemed to have ignored the fully-electric movement over the past few years.

After much anticipation, the Japanese automotive giant has finally announced that it's building its very first fully-electric vehicle, which will eventually become a Tesla Model Y rival.

Overnight, it was announced that an all-new platform is being designed for future electric models. It is called the e-TGNA platform, and will sit beneath the upcoming RAV4-sized SUV coupe.

It was also revealed that this platform can be configured in front, rear, and all-wheel drive applications, making it one of the most versatile platforms of its kind.

Thanks to this versatility, six new models have been confirmed to use the e-TGNA platform, all of which will be revealed in the near future.

“Toyota will shortly take the next step in the rollout of its forthcoming battery-electric portfolio by first previewing an all-new mid-sized SUV in the coming months,” said Koji Toyoshima, Deputy Chief Officer, Toyota ZEV Factory.

“The versatility and flexibility of e-TNGA technology allows us to design and create vehicles that are not just battery-electric, but also exciting to drive and beautiful to look at.”

Unsurprisingly, Subaru is also planning to use this architecture to complete its fully-electric line-up by mid-2030. Chief Technology Officer Tetsuo Onuki explains: “Although we’re using Toyota technology, we want to make hybrids that are distinctly Subaru."