Toyota announces plans to reproduce parts for the Mk3 and Mk4 Supra

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you'll probably be aware of the incredible hype that Toyota's Mk4 Supra has received, with prices hitting unbelievable figures.

Given this popularity, Toyota's Gazoo Racing division has announced a scheme to reproduce parts for both the A70 and A90 Supra models, under the “GR Heritage Parts Project”.

These genuine Toyota parts will be availible for sale in Japan, North America, Europe, and other markets, through the Toyota dealer network. Making the programme accessible to most enthusiasts around the globe.

Once the scheme goes live, ordering a brand new bumper for your Mk4 Supra will be just as easy as ordering a new headlight for your Yaris. The only catch is that these parts are limited, so might sell out due to high demand.

While some parts are available now, the range is set to grow in August when an enamel front emblem for the A70, and a front bumper cover for the A80 is thrown into the mix.

As a Supra owner, this program is awesome news as using genuine parts will hold the value better than turning to the aftermarket. It also means that owners can return their car to factory-fresh spec.

Toyota isn't the only brand looking to cash in on internet hype, with Nissan offering reproduction parts for Skyline GT-R models since 2018. Mazda also does the same for both the FD RX-7 and the NA MX-5.