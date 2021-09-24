Toyota CEO not keen on banning internal combustion engines completely

Toyota’s global boss isn’t a fan of banning petrol and diesel powered cars.

Akio Toyodo recently told reporters that “carbon is our enemy, not the internal combustion engine”, taking a different stance to European manufacturers.

The remark is in reference to certain jurisdictions such as the European Union banning the sale of internal combustion engines from 2035 in favour of full electric vehicles.

This is part of the EU’s drive to dramatically reduce carbon emissions by at least 55 per cent of 1990 levels by 2030 and to have net zero emissions by 2050.

Toyoda says Japan has had great success in reducing carbon emissions over the past 20 years through hybrid vehicles. He says hybrids have contributed to a 23 per cent reduction in vehicle emissions over the past two decades.

Hybrids use a conventional petrol engine combined with a small battery and electric motor to reduce fuel use. Toyota offers a hybrid model in almost all its vehicles, and many customers experience long waiting times for delivery, such is their popularity.

Toyoda says companies need to maximise the technology they have now to reduce emissions immediately.

Closer to home, Toyota New Zealand CEO Neeraj Lala seems just as keen on hybrid power when speaking on the delay that the Clean Car Scheme has incurred.

“It is going to take a combination of highly-efficient petrol, diesel, hybrids, battery electric and even hydrogen engines for New Zealand’s fleet to achieve our low carbon targets.”

Lala explained that Toyota New Zealand is completely in support of cleaning up the fleet, but thinks a gradual transition is necessary to keep vehicles affordable to the public.

“At a high level we seek to understand the purpose of the Bill and to achieve a realistic transition to low and zero emitting transport against a timeline that is commensurate with global production and supply plans,” says Lala.

“Equally we must ensure a just transition that provides equitable access to mobility for all. It’s critical everyday New Zealanders can access reliable, affordable, and safe vehicles for the betterment of society.

“Our long-term goal is the decarbonisation of the transport sector. The Clean Vehicle Bill, in its current state, does set some steep hurdles for the industry.”

- News.com.au