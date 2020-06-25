Toyota chief executive: new boss for New Zealand's biggest car brand

Toyota New Zealand (TNZ) has promoted Neeraj Lala to the position of chief executive officer, effective from July 1. Lala was formerly TNZ chief operating officer.

He replaces Alistair Davis, who has retired from the position he has held for 12 years and will retain a connection with TNZ as non-executive chair of the board.

Lala will be only the fifth local Toyota CEO since its establishment more than 50 years ago.

It's arguably the most important job in the NZ automotive industry. TNZ dominates the new-vehicle market, with a 15 per cent market share for passenger/SUV sales year-to-date and 20 per cent in light commercials, which includes both the Hilux ute and Hiace van.

The RAV4 is the country's top passenger/SUV model year-to-date and the Corolla remains a top five proposition.

Lala says this is also a time of change for Toyota, as the global company transitions from a traditional automaker, known for its cars, trucks and vans, to a mobility company focused on future technologies.



"It has been a privilege to serve under Alistair’s leadership over the past decade and I appreciate his encouragement of my career development at Toyota. Alistair’s focus on people, culture and sustainability is well embedded in the company and in the leadership team.

"I intend to carry on with that core focus, while advocating for an even better use of data and digital assets to get closer to our customers, particularly in these challenging and competitive times."

Lala joined TNZ as an internet development co-ordinator with a Bachelor of Commerce from Victoria University in 1998.

Over the years, he has worked in most areas of the Toyota business including marketing, new vehicles, product planning, IT and used vehicles. In 2014, he completed an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA), finishing top in his class with Distinction from Massey University.

He returned to NZ in 2018 from a three-year executive leadership programme with Toyota Motor Sales in the United States.

Born in Wellington, Lala attended Wellington College, then Otago and Victoria Universities. He is married with three children – one of whom is now a fledgling go-kart racer.

