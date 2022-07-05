Toyota Corolla transitions to electrified only model range

The Toyota Corolla has been at the forefront of automotive innovation since it first appeared in 1966 with a world-first debut in a mass-produced vehicle with a curved windscreen and MacPherson struts.

Fast forward to 2022, after 50 million cars sold globally, the Toyota Corolla is still the standard bearer for innovation and embodiment of consumer demand for practical and stylish compact cars.

And that class-leading standard continues, by the end of this year, all new Toyota Corollas sold in NZ will be a one hundred percent electrified offering utilising Toyota’s hybrid-electric powertrain, including the Corolla Wagon model.

Later in 2022, Toyota will complete the Corolla range, with the addition of the new Corolla Cross, a new entrant for Toyota into the increasingly popular SUV segment.

Toyota New Zealand General Manager of Sales, Steve Prangnell, says the decision to no longer offer a petrol-only engine in the Corolla is driven by a strong consumer preference for hybrid-electric powertrains and Toyota’s objective to reduce the carbon footprint of their new vehicle sales in New Zealand.

“For some time now, Toyota’s hybrid-electric powertrain has been the most popular choice across not just the Corolla range, but passenger cars generally,” says Steve.

“We have reached the tipping point of customer sentiment towards hybrid-electric options, and Toyota’s customer focus is reflected by this change. We are also committed to reducing the carbon emissions of our new vehicle product range and are on track to exceed the Government’s 2023 Clean Car Standard target for Toyota and Lexus.”

“From an affordability perspective, with so many Toyota models available now with our hybrid-electric technology, they have become a mainstream customer choice as the cost of buying a new hybrid-electric Toyota compared to a petrol-only vehicle has basically been eliminated,” says Steve.

“For buyers of electrified Toyota’s, there is a very small premium to recover the development and additional materials costs, however, the Clean Car rebate is helpful in reducing that premium, especially for our hybrid-electric vehicles.”

Toyota anticipates the addition of the Corolla Cross to the range will be welcomed by buyers of compact SUVs looking for versatility and fuel efficiency in a Corolla-sized package.

“For more than 50 years, Toyota and Corolla have been synonymous with practical dependability, fuel efficiency, safety, and value,” says Steve.

“The all-new Corolla Cross builds on that foundation and offers even more versatility and creature comforts to make everything, from a daily commute to a weekend escape, more memorable.”

Available in front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD), the compact SUV maximises the inherent potential of Toyota’s high-strength TNGA-C platform and a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force Engine matched to a fifth-generation hybrid-electric system.

Similar in format to the larger RAV4 hybrid-electric, the Corolla Cross FWD hybrid electric features a petrol engine assisted by an electric motor. The AWD is assisted by two electric motors for increased capability. The second motor sits on the rear axle without affecting the space available in the rear.

This allows the Corolla Cross to achieve excellent performance, a satisfying ride and outstanding spaciousness to accommodate life’s adventures with a surprisingly large cargo capacity.

While confirming the addition of the Corolla Cross to the New Zealand Corolla range, Steve Prangnell says further details on the powertrain specifications and features will be provided closer to the launch of the new vehicle here in the latter part of 2022.