Toyota Gazoo Racing to sponsor 2022 Repco Rally New Zealand

Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) and Rally New Zealand have announced that TGR will become an elite sponsor of the 2022 Repco Rally New Zealand, a round of the World Rally Championship, in a bid to continue to support the evolution of motorsport in New Zealand.

TGR and Toyota globally have supported motorsport for over 60 years through all manner of motorsport including the WRC with the GR Yaris, WEC, Dakar Rally and other domestic championships.

Locally, Toyota Gazoo Racing supports up-and-coming kiwi drivers to elevate them on the world stage through their local motorsport activity – Castrol Toyota Racing Series and the Toyota 86 Championship. The Castrol Toyota Racing Series has produced 20 drivers that have gone on to Formula One.

“We are excited to be sponsoring the 2022 Repco Rally New Zealand and welcome WRC back to New Zealand shores after ten years,” says Andrew Davis, Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand General Manager. “Toyota Gazoo Racing’s brand is about performance, passion, and innovation so we are excited to extend this into the rally world.”

“We are also focused on finding New Zealand’s next world champion through supporting local kiwi drivers to elevate them on to the world stage. This gives us an opportunity to extend this past the current championships that we run.”

"It's a big year for us in New Zealand with the factory Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team in action on our shores and a great opportunity for us to celebrate and promote our local drivers."

Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand has recently announced that they are sponsoring Jack Hawkeswood for the upcoming Rally NZ season, who is an up-and-coming kiwi rally driver, and the son of former NZ Rally Championship winner Andrew Hawkeswood.

"We are confident Jack will be able to build a name for himself in the championship this year and catch everyone's eye in Rally New Zealand of course, which will have a worldwide audience," says Andrew.

Twenty-one-year-old Jack Hawkeswood has been confirmed for the New Zealand Rally Championship this season, starting at Rally Otago, and will campaign a Toyota Yaris with support from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ (TGRNZ).