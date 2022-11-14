Toyota Hilux most likely car to not be recovered after stolen, police data shows

Toyota Hilux owners are currently the most likely to never see their car recovered after it’s stolen, according to police data.

The Toyota brand currently has four models in the top five most common cars to not be recovered after they’re stolen, the top two are both utes.

The Hilux and the Ford Courier are the top two, with the former model still missing from fifty households across the country after being stolen.

Of note, the majority of Hilux vehicles missing are pre-2000s models.

Following the utes are the Toyota Aqua - one of the country’s most commonly stolen cars, the Toyota Hiace and the Landcruiser.

Twenty Hilux utes alone are still unrecovered in Canterbury, the district also holding the title for the most cars unrecovered since October 1 after being stolen - with 299 cars still missing.

Auckland City has 188 vehicles yet to be found after being taken illegally, while neighbouring district Counties Manukau has 179 households still waiting for their cars to be recovered.

A police spokesperson said the Hilux is of high value and is usually targeted for its parts, which are sought after in both New Zealand and overseas.

“We encourage [Hilux] owners, bus also all vehicle owners to make sure they’re keeping their vehicles secure and protected,” the spokesperson said.

Police recommend a wheel lock as a cheap investment to prevent your car from being stolen. They also suggest parking off the road and removing keys and all other valuables from your car.

Police data in April this year showed the Toyota Hilux was Northland’s most stolen vehicle, as well as being the least commonly recovered. It had a recovery rate of just 30 per cent.

The Hilux made Canterbury’s list of most commonly stolen cars in 2021, along with the Nissan Pulsar and Mazda Demio.

