Toyota invests $3.4 billion into battery plant

Toyota have had a different approach to electrification. Originally, the brand leaned quite heavily on hydrogen, and went so far as to actively lobby against the development of battery electric vehicles.

But this approach seems to have changed recently, after announcing it's investing $3.4 billion USD into batteries for U.S. cars over the next decade.

In a press release, Toyota specifically highlights that "the investment is for developing and localizing automotive battery production, including those for battery electric vehicles."

The first step in the new plan is to invest in a new company with the sole purpose of producing batteries. There will also be a brand new battery plant built in the U.S., with production due to start in 2025. It's expected to cost $1.29 billion USD over the next 10 years and create 1,750 jobs.

Initially, the new plant will be producing batteries for hybrid vehicles, as the majority of cars sold in the U.S. will have hybrid options.

While this investment is U.S. specific, it's part of a $13.5 billion plan, that'll see Toyota spending on battery development and production globally. It appears battery production techniques is a big part of Toyota's focus for the future.

Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota North America, says “Toyota’s commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers."

"This investment will help usher in more affordable electrified vehicles for U.S. consumers, significantly reduce carbon emissions, and importantly, create even more American jobs tied to the future of mobility.”