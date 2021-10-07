Toyota Land Cruiser 300 deliveries delayed until 2022 in NZ

While Covid-19 is causing disruptions to those who live in the upper North Island on daily basis, it's still a massive disruption for automakers on an international scale, whoo are still struggling to source parts for new cars.

Just recently, Toyota New Zealand revealed that the highly anticipated Land Cruiser 300 has fallen victim to these production constraints, meaning that local deliveries would be pushed back to 2022.

“With Delta variant cases surging and extended lockdowns globally, a parts supplier in Malaysia has had to shut down for a short period of time,” says Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand General Manager of New Vehicles.

“Unfortunately, this means that our customers who have ordered a Landcruiser 300 will now have their new vehicle delivered early in 2022,” he says.

“We understand this situation is hugely disappointing for our customers who were looking forward to having their new vehicle before the Christmas holiday period. We have reached out to those customers that are affected, either through their local Store or directly from Toyota New Zealand to apologise, and we want to thank them for their continued support and patience.”

Despite these delays, Toyota New Zealand notes that it has managed to secure a number of Land Cruiser 300 models as demonstrator vehicles, meaning customers can still test drive the off-roader at a dealership.

“We are working with customers while they wait for their new Land Cruiser to arrive and we want to reassure them that our team in New Zealand, and globally, are working hard to ensure we can mitigate as many COVID-19 related supply changes as possible,” Steve adds.