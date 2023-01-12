Toyota New Zealand adds GR Sport model to Yaris Cross SUV

Toyota New Zealand has introduced a GR Sport specification for its Yaris Cross compact SUV.

Not to be confused with the full Gazoo Racing-developed models like GR Yaris, GR Supra and the forthcoming GR Corolla (you'll notice the "GR" comes before the model names in those, because it's a brand in its own right), "GR Sport" is focused on smaller modifications to existing models - as in the C-HR GR Sport and Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport (you'll notice the "GR Sport" comes after the model names for those ones).

The Yaris Cross GR Sport rides on new 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with what TNZ says is "enhanced suspension, giving the driver better steering, roll and grip feel".

There are just two exterior colours available, both two-tone: Frosted White or Ruby, with an "ink painted" roof. Other styling touches include a new mesh rear bumper garnish and unique front mesh grille with GR badging.

The interior is black with smoke silver detailing, and GR branding on the front sports seats and steering wheel. It includes high-grade Yaris Cross equipment such as dual-zone climate control, head-up display, Panoramic View Monitor, and rear privacy glass.

Power comes from the standard Yaris Cross 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine and hybrid system.

The Yaris Cross GR Sport is priced at $43,290, $200 below the flagship Limited model with the same powertrain. One key advantage the GR Sport offers over the Limited is that you might actually be able to get one: TNZ says stock of the new model is arriving now, while orders have now closed for the existing Yaris Cross models until 2024.