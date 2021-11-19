Toyota New Zealand issues recall for over 4000 Hilux utes

Toyota New Zealand is recalling 4,855 vehicles due to a potential issue affecting the number plate bracket on the Toyota Hilux, manufactured between March 2015 and November 2020.

This is a precautionary measure to replace the original registration bracket due to poor stiffness of the bracket around the single mounting point. There is a possibility that the vibration of driving on a rough (corrugated) road may lead to metal fatigue and cracking, increasing the risk of the number plate becoming dislodged.

Vehicles will be inspected and, if required, the licence plate bracket will be replaced free of charge by Toyota stores. This work will take approximately 1.5 hours to complete.

Owners of the vehicles, which are traceable through registration data, will be contacted by Toyota New Zealand by letter.

For further information please contact: 0800 TOYOTA (0800 869 682) or you can search your registration number here to see if it is involved in the recall.