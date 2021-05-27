Toyota New Zealand recalls popular C-HR SUV over fuel pump issue

Toyota New Zealand has issued a recall for the popular C-HR SUV over concerns relating to the vehicle's fuel pump in certain models.

C-HR models manufactured between August 2019 and April 2021 are included in the recall, and Toyota New Zealand will carry out the repairs free of charge.

According to the brand, some 452 vehicles in New Zealand will be affected by this recall.

Last year, we saw a similar recall issued in overseas markets relating to the fuel pump in a range of models. A loss of power while driving was a symptom that affected vehicles could experience.

“Toyota New Zealand is recalling 452 vehicles due to a potential issue affecting the fuel pump in the Toyota C-HR, manufactured between August 2019 and April 2021,” says the firm’s release, published yesterday.

“This is a precautionary measure due to a potential concern affecting some petrol variants of the C-HR model. Affected vehicles will be inspected, and if necessary, the fuel pump will be replaced.

“The repair will be completed free of charge by Toyota stores and will take approximately three hours to complete.”