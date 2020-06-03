Toyota NZ is giving away 100 SUVs to Kiwi small businesses

In the midst of tough times for the majority of the country's small businesses, Toyota New Zealand has unveiled a new vehicle scheme.

The firm is offering 100 Toyota Highlander SUVs to small businesses nationwide, for free usage over a year.

"If you're a small NZ business under 20 employees that needs a boost, now's your chance," it says.

"Apply for a year's use of a Highlander SUV and some serious ad support to get your business back on its feet.

"Our selection panel will be looking for registered NZ businesses who are reputable, sound, and where a clear benefit in awarding the package can be seen."

The scheme has been created in conjunction with MediaWorks, and includes a share of a $1m of advertising with the media company for successful applicants.

Those with a small business interested in applying have until 11.59pm on June 9 to apply. To apply, click here.

