Toyota NZ recalls selected Yaris Hybrid and Yaris Cross models

By Andrew Sluys • 21/12/2020
A number of Yaris Hybrid and Yaris Cross SUV models have been recalled by Toyota New Zealand for two potential issues. 

According to the Japanese brand, an issue with the transmission input dampener in the hybrid model can lead to “an improper application of anti-corrosion oil on the transmission damper [which] may cause abnormal slippage during rapid acceleration.”

If this does happen, the car may enter a fail-safe mode where the car's power is restricted. 

The other issue relates to the Yaris Cross' rear seatbelt anchor bracket. Toyota has claimed that the belt webbing might get damaged in an accident, leaving the belt potentially vulnerable to failure. 

Included models include Yaris Hybrids built between October 2019 and September 2020; a total of 513 vehicles. And for the Yaris Cross, 392 vehicles are affected, which were built between July and October 2020. 

As usual, repairs on affected vehicles will be carried out for free by Toyota New Zealand and service centres around the country. The brand is currently in the process of contacting affected vehicle owners via letter. 

Toyota
