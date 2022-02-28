Toyota NZ recalls thousands of cars

Toyota New Zealand is recalling 3,615 vehicles due to a potential safety issue.

The manufacturer says sophisticated collision detection systems in popular models may not work correctly, increasing the risk of a crash.

The issue affects the millimetre wave sensor on certain Yaris, Yaris Cross, GR Yaris and C-HR vehicles, manufactured between May 2020 and July 2021.

Toyota says a radar linked to its forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking systems “may be inoperative with no warning indicator to the driver”.

The recall is a precautionary measure to confirm and, if necessary, reinitialise the millimetre wave sensor (radar sensor) used to support the vehicle’s collision avoidance system.

The issue stems from electronics being installed incorrectly during production.

Technicians will inspect affected models and complete the activation of the radar sensors, if necessary, for free.

Vehicle checks will take about half an hour and cars that need rectification will require another hour’s work.

The manufacturer will contact owners affected by the issue.

You can also check to see if your car has been recalled on the Toyota website.