Toyota patent steering wheel tech that uses small vacuums to increase grip

Toyota could be making a steering wheel tech that uses small vacuums to pull the driver's hands onto the steering wheel for maximum grip.

The new technology was spotted in a patent by the automaker, which describes a number of scenarios where changing the friction between the driver's hands and the steering wheel can be beneficial.

It could be used to help drivers from getting distracted, for example, if the vehicle has an advanced driver assistance system or lane-keeping feature. In this scenario, when the vehicle's software pulls the steering wheel towards the centre of a lane, it could cause a distraction to the driver. Toyota's patent in this situation would essentially reduce the friction between the driver's hands and the steering wheel to more easily centre the wheel without the sensation of torque.

But on the other hand, the friction between the driver's hands and the steering wheel can be increased. For example, if a driver begins taking a turn but miscalculates the sharpness of the corner, the friction can be increased to help guide the car along the ideal path if other sensors on the vehicle have already identified the lane markings.

Toyota outlines multiple ideas on how the steering wheel will become more or less 'grippy', which utilises pressure sensors to determine how hard the driver is gripping the steering wheel.

One way it could achieve this goal would be to use air similar to an air hockey table. Small "airflow devices" inside of the steering wheel can use a vacuum to increase the grip or blow air out to decrease the driver's hold.

Another method uses a series of spheres outside of the steering wheel rim, which can touch a driver's hand. Resistance can be modified using something like spring-actuated plates to meet the desired amount of torque.

This isn't the only patent Toyota has submitted recently, earlier this month a patent submitted by the automaker revealed plans for EV with manual transmission and clutch.