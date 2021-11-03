Toyota puts parts for the iconic AE86 Corolla in production again

While it's a car that most people wouldn't even notice driving down the street, Toyota's AE86 Corolla is something of a cult symbol amongst car tuners these days, thanks to its appearance in 'Initial D'.

Toyota has finally acknowledged this status by announcing that it will start producing parts for the final rear-wheel drive Corolla again.

Click here to view all Toyota Corolla listings on DRIVEN

Under the GR Heritage Parts Project, the AE86 will join the likes of the 2000GT, the FJ40 Land Cruiser, and the Mk3 and Mk4 Supras that also have gained a cult following.

Technically called a Corolla Levin and a Sprinter Trueno, the AE86 was known for its nimble handling, and ability to dance around Japanese mountain pass roads will ease.

To kick the program off, Toyota dealers across the world are starting to accept orders for AE86 steering knuckle arms and rear brake calipres. Toyota expects to add rear driveshafts to the list reasonably soon.

Unlike other heritage projects, it looks like this AE86 reboot is temporary, with Toyota stating that the parts "will only be produced for a limited period with the special cooperation of its suppliers; for this reason, after their production periods have ended, each reproduced part will only be available for purchase for as long as stocks last."

While this isn't a permanent fix, it's a step in the right direction for a brand that has countless die-hard fans around the world.