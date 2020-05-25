Toyota RAV4 recalled in New Zealand due to suspension issues

One of New Zealand's most popular vehicles, the Toyota RAV4, has been impacted by a fresh recall over potential suspension issues.

The problem stems from potentially faulty lower control arms fitted to RAV4s built between September 25 and October 17, 2019 (specifically, vehicles with an 'AXAH54', 'AXAH52', or 'MXAA52' model code).

Toyota Australia confirmed that control arms in the aforementioned vehicles can start to crack and deteriorate, particularly when under steep load. In a worst case scenario, this could result in the arm and wheel assembling parting ways unexpectedly.

"This is a precautionary measure requiring the replacement of the front lower suspension arms due to a potential manufacturing issue associated with the construction of these components," said Toyota NZ its own statement.

"The remedy will be completed free of charge by Toyota stores and will take approximately 3 hours to complete. Owners of the vehicles, which are traceable through registration data, will be contacted by Toyota New Zealand through a remedy letter in due course."

The recall is a bump in an otherwise very smooth road for the RAV4, following an explosive year of sales in 2019, with lengthy waiting lists well documented — particularly for hybrid models.

The RAV4 also claimed a top three overall spot in the 2019 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year showdown, on its way to collecting the top prize for SUV of the Year and People's Choice Car of the Year.

