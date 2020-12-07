Toyota recalls more than 3,000 NZ vehicles due to brake issue

Toyota New Zealand has issued a safety recall for 3,183 of its popular vehicles over a faulty brake booster.

The Japanese car manufacturer is concerned the fault applies to diesel Hilux and Fortuner vehicles made between March 2018 and May 2019.

“Toyota New Zealand is recalling 3,183 vehicles due to a potential issue with the brake booster assembly. The models affected are the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner manufactured between March 2018 and May 2019,” it said in a statement.

“This is a precautionary measure due to the potential for the vacuum operated brake booster to leak and provide reduced braking assistance. The repair will be completed free of charge by Toyota stores and will take approximately 3.5 hours to complete.”

Interestingly, this recall follows in the footsteps of Toyota Australia who recently recalled the same vehicles over a different brake issue.

More than 20,000 Hilux and Fortuner models were recalled over the ditch following a brake piston issue cropping up.

“Within the brake booster of involved vehicles, the strength of the resin piston could degrade due to improper moulding conditions during production,” Toyota Australia said.

“If this were to occur, repeated operation of the brake pedal may cause the piston to break, potentially causing loss of braking assist and therefore increasing the vehicle stopping distance.”