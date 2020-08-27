Toyota reveals NZ pricing for the fresh-faced 2020 Hilux

In an attempt to reclaim the title of New Zealand's favourite ute, Toyota is bringing out a beefed-up Hilux this year, complete with updated looks, more torque, and better connectivity.

Set to go on sale in September, you'll notice that this new Hilux wears a bold new face, still makes use of the same 2.8-litre turbo diesel four-banger, but this engine has received quite an overhaul.

Click here to view all Toyota Hilux listings on DRIVEN

Modifications to the cylinder block, pistons, cooling system and turbo design means that an extra 20kW and 80Nm of torque was able to be pulled out of the engine, resulting in peak figures of 150kW and 500Nm.

According to Toyota, these changes reduce fuel consumption by around 11 per cent, and also "noticeably improves acceleration and overtaking."

On the inside, the Hilux has also received a number of changes, which include a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display. This new system supports connectivity with Apple and Android systems.

Toyota's Safety Sense package is now standard across the whole Hilux range, and includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, AEB, Lane Departure Alert with Yaw Assist, and Road Sign Assist.

This new Hilux line-up consists of 18 variants across the four trim levels of Workmate, SR, SR5, and SR5 Cruiser. Just the two entry-level utes make use of the 2.7, while the rest use the new 2.8.

Prices range from $28,990 for the 2WD WorkMate single cab chassis, to $58,990 which will get you into the 4WD SR5 Cruiser.

As with all new Toyotas, the price is drive-away with everything included. This covers a three-year/100,000km warranty, on-road costs, and floor mats.

2020 Toyota Hilux pricing:

2WD 2.7P WorkMate Single Cab Chassis AT $28,990

2WD 2.7P WorkMate Double Cab Ute AT $29,990

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR Extra Cab Ute AT $39,990

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR Double Cab Ute MT $39,990

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR Double Cab Ute AT $41,490

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR5 Double Cab Ute MT $40,990

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR5 Double Cab Ute AT $44,490

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR5 Cruiser Double Cab Ute AT $47,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Single Cab Chassis AT $44,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Extra Cab Chassis MT $44,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Extra Cab Chassis AT $46,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Double Cab Chassis MT $45,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Double Cab Chassis AT $48,490

4WD 2.8TD SR Double Cab UteMT $47,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Double Cab Ute AT $49,990

4WD 2.8TD SR5 Double Cab Ute MT $51,990

4WD 2.8TD SR5 Double Cab Ute AT $53,990

4WD 2.8TD SR5 Cruiser Double Cab Ute AT $58,990