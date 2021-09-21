Toyota's bold Tundra truck gets hybrid power for 2022

While the Hilux is the biggest pickup that Toyota sells in our part of the world, the Tundra tops the line-up over in America, and it's just been updated for 2022.

As expected, it has had its V8 engine replaced with a twin-turbo V6, and for the first time, benefits from hybrid power.

Starting on the outside, this new Tundra gets extremely chunky styling, with the largest front grille that's ever been fitted to a Toyota. It also gets sculpted wheel arches and angular lights.

Underneath this chunky body is an all-new ladder-frame chassis that has increased rigidity compared to the last model. Not only does this make for a better drive according to Toyota, but this Tundra is also said to feel less like a truck.

At the business end, it uses a similar 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine to the Land Cruiser 300 Series. In this Tundra, both petrol-only and hybrid options are availible, with the latter featuring in the flagship model.

Without the hybrid system, the engine makes 290kW/650Nm, but in flagship hybrid models, drivers get 326kW and 790Nm to play with. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

As you'd expect from an American truck of this size, the Tundra's towing capacity sits at 5.4-tonnes.

Like the Land Cruiser, the V6 that replaced the V8 features more power and torque and also gets better fuel economy. This last part is assisted heavily by the hybrid's EV mode, where the Tundra can drive at 30km/h on battery power alone.

To battle Ford's F-150 Raptor, Toyota also unveiled a TRD Pro model, which gets Fox shocks, lifted suspension, 18-inch black alloy wheels, and a set of Falken all-terrain tyres.

On the inside, all the modern luxuries are present, including a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

We doubt that we're going to see Toyota's new Tundra in New Zealand anytime soon, but considering that both RAM and Chevrolet are bringing full-sized trucks down under, there's certainly a chance.