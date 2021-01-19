Toyota's GR Yaris gets a heap of power and new body kit from HKS

For the week, DRIVEN has been lucky enough to have Toyota's fiesta little GR Yaris on test, and without ruining the upcoming road test, we can confirm that it is an immeasurable amount of fun to drive.

While 200kW from the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-pot was more than enough for us to have fun with, some people are going to be after more, and call upon tuners like HKS to get more.

Just recently, HKS revealed its take on the hot hatch, and it isn't exactly subtle. Sporty a brand new body kit, and almost 75 per cent more power, it wouldn't look out of place in the new Fast and Furious movie.

First and foremost, HKS turned its attention towards the three-cylinder engine in the Yaris, and brought the boost up to a hefty 40psi, as well as adding 100 shot of nitrous. This resulted in a power output of 349kW.

As you'd expect, it still utilises the same six-speed manual transmission and variable all-wheel drive system that has the ability to direct up to 70 per cent of the power to the rear wheels.

To give the GR hatch a look that matches its performance, a full Rocket Bunny body kit was added that widens the Yaris' stance, and adds a massive rear wing above the standard one.

A set of 18-inch Advan Racing wheels that are wrapped in Yokohama tyres fill these wide arches, and cover the factory high-performance brakes. HKS-designed adjustable suspension can be found at all four corners.

Unfortunately, this package won't be directly sold to the public, but we can imagine the HKS' parts for the GR Yaris will start hitting the market reasonably soon.