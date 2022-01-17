Toyota's GRMN Yaris revealed as an extremely limited road-going racer

As the AA DRIVEN Car of the Year of 2021, it's fair to say that we are rather large fans of the Toyota GR Yaris here, but the Japanese brand has now doubled on the hatch, and made it even wilder.

Revealed as the GRMN Yaris, this little beast will be limited to just 500 units, and is going to be sold via an online "lottery" system to keep things as fair as possible.

Based on the regular GR Yaris that is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine, the GRMN gets the same 200kW peak power output, but builds upon the car at almost every other point.

According to Toyota, this GRMN was developed by the brand's President Akio Toyoda in the Super Taikyu Series. Feedback from other professional drivers was also used in development.

First things first, it has dropped 20kg over the regular GR Yaris, and sits 10mm closer to the ground. It's also 10mm wider, thanks to the "Circuit Package" that adds 18-inch BBS wheels.

If the 'Rally Package" is selected instead of the "Circuit Package", it gets a suspension upgrade, a rollbar, and under-body protection.

Like a lot of hardcore track specials, the GRMN has lost it's rear seats, and gets a rear strut brace in their place. It also gets a large carbon fibre wing at the rear to increase downforce.

On the inside, the GRMN comes standard with a set of Recaro racing seats, but that's the only real change over the standard car.

Buyers can opt for a personalisation pacakage, which seems to be tailored to racing teams, and will affect the car'ssuspension setup, aerodynamics, and even steering, engine controls and the drivetrain's torque distribution settings.