Toyota's new Land Cruiser 300 gets extra off-road kit thanks to tuner

The Toyota Land Cruiser is an icon on and off the tarmac. Since the very early days, it's been known as one of the most rugged vehicles on the road, and the new 300 Series is no different.

As if the kit that is offered by Toyota on the Land Cruiser isn't enough, just recently a tuner by the name of Joas has left its mark on the off-road behemoth, and it actually looks quite impressive.

Jaos has managed to keep a factory-look while modifying the SUV, as it now wears bumper extensions, carbon-look fender flares, a roof rack, as well as a new chrome exhaust tip.

To add to its off-road prowess, it gets a set of 20-inch wheels that are wrapped in Toyo all-terrain tyres. A set of stiffer springs have also been installed that increase ground clearance to an impressive 275mm.

As for under the bonnet, no changes have been made to either the petrol-powered turbocharged 3.5-litre V6, or the 3.3-litre turbo diesel V6. Both of these engines make more than enough power and torque for the application.

Jaos is just one of the many tuners that have already left its mark on the Toyota off-roader. We can imagine that we'll be seeing a few more of these special editions vehicles pop up if Toyota can sort out its production issues.