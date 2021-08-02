Toyota's rally-bred GR Yaris is the modern enthusiast's dream

Back in the golden age of rally, almost every single manufacturer that competed had a homologation special in its line-up, which was the road-going car that every enthusiast dreamed of driving.

We saw this with the Toyota Celica GT-Four, the Lancia Delta Integrale, and Nissan's Pulsar GTI-R, but for the last couple of decades, the push for homologation has gone cold.

Just when it looked like the world had turned its back on rally-bred homologation cars, Toyota pulls a miracle out of its hat and reveals the GR Yaris.

Powered by a three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, this little pocket rocket sends 200kW to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

With a 0-100km/h time of 5.5 seconds, it isn't the fastest hot hatch on the planet, but it doesn't need to be with the driving dynamics on offer.

In normal mode, power is split 40:60 between the front and rear wheels, track mode changes this to a perfect 50:50 split, and sports mode is where the fun happens, as it will send 70 per cent of torque to the rear wheels.

Because it's a rally car at heart, it also gets a handbrake that will dis-engage the rear axle when pulled. This allows for some epic handbrake slides (on a closed track environment of course).

On DRIVEN, there are currently four GR Yaris models listed, all with under 4,000km on the clock, except for one at 7,400km.

