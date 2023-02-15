Toyota’s Shoichiro Toyoda passes away at 97

Toyota has announced that Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda has passed away at the age of 97.

He is the son of the automaker's founder, Kiichiro Toyoda, and the father of the company’s current Chairman of the Board, Akio Toyoda.

Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda represented the Toyoda family by serving on the company's board for 57 years, making him Toyota’s longest-serving director.

After beginning his career with Toyota in 1952, Toyoda earned his doctorate in engineering. His thesis was about fuel injection.

Over those years, Toyoda served in several positions within the company before becoming President of the Toyota Motor Corporation in 1982.

Toyoda played an important role in the company's global expansion, as well as being a critical part in establishing Toyota's quality control system. This built the automaker's reputation for building reliable cars.

From 2009, Shoichiro Toyoda was with the company as honorary chairman until February 14, 2023, when he died of heart failure.

Toyota says that a funeral service will be held for close family members. The company will later hold a farewell gathering for more people to be able to pay their respects.