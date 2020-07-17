Toyota's updated Camry includes flashy new hybrid tech

Toyota has given one of the country’s best selling sedans a makeover.

The Japanese brand debuted its updated 2021 Camry sedan, which features sharp looks and a long-awaited hardware upgrade.

As part of the upgrade, the Camry hybrid will ditch its old-school nickel-metal hydride battery for a more efficient and powerful lithium-ion battery.

Toyota New Zealand models have been stuck with the older generation tech, but the jump to the more advanced lithium-ion batteries should provide for better performance and fuel use.

The upgrade is likely to boost Toyota’s hybrid sales even further. The brand has been on a tear in the past 18 months, led by the launch of the RAV4 Hybrid last year and complemented by an ever increasing range of petrol-electric models.

This line-up will be be further enhanced by the inclusion of a hybrid version of the Yaris small hatch due in August, which is set to become New Zealand's cheapest hybrid. And a new Corolla-based hybrid SUV will likely join the line-up in 2022.

The new Camry tweaks the current version’s bold American market focused look, with a giant grille dominating the face.

Toyota Australia’s head of sales and marketing Sean Hanley believes customers flock to the Camry for its combination of styling, safety and environmentally friendly credentials.

“Toyota’s reputation for quality, durability and reliability has long been a hallmark of Camry, which together with its strong and efficient powertrains, advanced safety technology and in recent years, its hybrid drivetrain, has ensured its enduring appeal for Australian customers,” says Mr Hanley.

“This latest facelift delivers a stronger look that further emphasises the car’s stylish aesthetic, along with the sort of safety and convenience technology that is demanded in today’s cars.”

The Camry is also beloved by Aussies for its roomy and comfy interior which is matched to the company’s reputation for bulletproof reliability and cheap ownership.

