Toyota's very first hypercar makes public debut at Le Mans

If you told someone that you were in the market for a hypercar, most would assume that you're heading down to the McLaren or Lamborghini dealership to drop a hunk of cash on a European speed machine.

Toyota is looking to change this with the introduction of the GR Super Sport to the hypercar segment, which is based on the Le Mans-winning TS050 that claimed victory in 2018, 2019 and just over the weekend.

Making its public debut at Le Mans, the GR Super Sport was used to transport the trophy back to the podium before the race, where Toyota won again with Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley in the team.

It's unclear as to whether the model shown at Le Mans is the road-ready car, or just a prototype, but its appearance confirms that it will feature a removable hardtop that exposes the passenger compartment.

Like most modern hypercars, the GR Super Sport is a hybrid, that gets most of its power from a petrol engine. This twin-turbo 2.4-litre V6 unit makes around 735kW in conjunction with the electric motor system.

Toyota has previously revealed that a minimum of 20 units were set for production, and due to this exclusivity, pricing probably will never be made public.

It's also rumoured that one GR Super Sport was coming down to New Zealand for a "very enthusiastic" buyer, but it remains unclear as to whether that's actually happening or not.