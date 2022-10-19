Toyota shows off GR Corolla's manual drifting skills in new “Rally Ready” ad campaign

Toyota's GR Corolla hot hatch is already a highly-anticipated car, perhaps made even more so with its new ad campaign which shows off its capabilities.

"Rally Ready" is a series of short films made by the advertising company Saatchi & Saatchi. The ads are dedicated to showing off the all-wheel drive Corolla, and while most of the films star the Corolla itself, in others, it shares the stage with other Toyota performance stars, including the Gazoo Racing brothers.

According to the official release earlier this year, the motorsport experts over at Gazoo Racing have managed to build this Corolla into something "with extraordinary performance to match the world-beating and award-winning GR Yaris."

Given that the GR Yaris took out the main award in the 2022 AA DRIVEN Car of the Year, it's fair to say that we're quite excited for a more practical version of this hot hatch. These recently-released ads only build to the hype.

In “Running Wild,” the Corolla appears almost fully sideways as it drifts through a carefully set up photography set, designed by Larry Chen. The car then slides through a warehouse car meet, onto a rally stage, and then past professional drifter, Ryan Tuerck, who nods to the car in appreciation.

Tuerck also makes an appearance in another ad, called “Meet the Family.” In this film, the GR86 and GR Supra are also featured as TGR describes the "not typical family".

The other ads focus on the sell-points of the GR Corolla, like the three-cylinder engine and the legacy that the Corolla holds over generations.

The GR Corolla features a 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine that pumps out 224kW and 370Nm. The same six-speed manual transmission sends this to all four wheels via the GR-Four all-wheel drive system. In terms of performance, the GR Corolla will get the same drive modes as the GR Yaris, meaning up to 70 per cent of the torque will be able to be sent to the rear wheels in 'Sport' mode.

On top of this, it also gets a Torsen limited-slip differential at both axles.

In terms of local availability, Toyota New Zealand has stated that it is expecting to get GR Corolla stock before the end of 2022, but more information will be given closer to the local launch.