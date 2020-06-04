Toyota unveils the updated 2020 Hilux with new looks and more power

It's a New Zealand icon that has been a trusty workhorse for tradies, hunters, gatherers, and adventurers for a number of decades now, and the Hilux has just received another update.

This time the exterior has been beefed up and falls inline with Toyota's other models such as the Land Cruiser and RAV4, but the significant power bump is the main thing to write home about.

The exterior changes are most obvious at the front of the updated Hilux, as the grille is significantly bigger than that of the outgoing model. A set of updated headlights sit either side of this new fascia.

At the rear, the tailgate and rear bumper remain largely the same, except for the updated taillights.

This carries through to the cabin as well, where the interior changes are minimal. A new infotainment touchscreen implements new buttons on either side, and this system now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

At the business end of the Hilux, a new 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine pumps out 150kW and 500Nm of torque. This is a power increase of 15 per cent over the last model and a torque increase of 11 per cent.

New Zealand buyers can opt for this new 2.8-litre engine, or a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Both 2WD and 4WD options are offered with either of these power trains.

In terms of towing capabilites, the automatic 4x4 models now match that of the manual-equipped utes with a 3.5 tonne maximum. 4x2 models are rated for 2.8 tonnes.

“A true kiwi icon, the 2020 version comes with comprehensive safety technology and performance enhancements that make it even better to drive for work or play. It is the most technologically advanced ute ever offered by Toyota,” says Toyota COO Neeraj Lala.

Toyota NZ also revealed that a special launch edition Hilux that's custom-built for New Zealand customers and conditions will be released alongside these new models.