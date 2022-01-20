Travis Pastrana's new Gymkhana car is an old Subaru with 600kW

Though Ken Block is most famous for the Gymkhana series, Travis Pastrana very first attempt in 2020, saw the action sports star nail some stunts that even Ken wouldn't attempt.

While 2021 was skipped in the Gymkhana calendar, we're more than happy to report that Pastrana will be back again for the 2022 instalment, piloting a Subaru of a different kind.

Instead of the brand new Subaru WRX STI that Travis flew around his hometown back in 2020, the focus will be on a heavily modified 1983 Subaru GL wagon, which is about ten times as powerful as its original form.

Featuring a boxy aesthetic that has been enhanced with a honeycomb mesh grille, an extended front bumper, and a ventilated hood, this brick looks more than capable of shredding some rubber.

In the Hoonigan launch video, Pastrana explains that because the GL wagon is so boxy, it doesn't do any special in the air, and should fly like a brick. We don't know a lot about car flying techniques, but we assume that this is a good thing.

Details of the Subaru's powertrain remain unclear, but with more than 670kW being sent to all four wheels, we can only imagine that a seriously modified boxer engine sits beneath the bonnet.

Considering that the standard model only weighed 1,048kg, all the carbon fibre body panels should've brought the weight down below the 1-tonne mark, and we can't wait to see this thing sideways!