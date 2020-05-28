Travis Pastrana to replace Ken Block in next Gymkhana installment

If there's one person that has managed to master almost every single action sport on Earth, bring them to the public eye, and somehow not dying while doing so, it's Travis Pastrana.

Fans will know that the former freestyle motocross rider has taken a step back from double backflips and other aerial shenanigans, and replaced them with rallycross driving in recent years in order to somewhat preserve his body.

Because of this, it makes perfect sense that Pastrana is set to take a starring role in Hoonigan's Gymkhana 11, with usual star Ken Block stepping back from the role.

As well as an all-new driver, Gymkhana will be going back to its Subaru roots as Pastrana has been driving WRXs for years now. Subaru's factory racing partner Vermont SportsCar are reportedly already working on a car for the shoot.

While this new Gymkhana video will be filmed near the end of the year, a location still hasn't been revealed, but we can imagine that it will stay within the confines of the US due to travel restrictions.

We wouldn't be too surprised if Travis' 65-acre 'Pastranaland' facility is used as the set due to its incredible features.

Pastrana is no stranger to the Gymkhana series, as he has made cameos in both the 5th and 10th installments. But this time he'll actually get to drive something, as opposed to riding his dirtbike.