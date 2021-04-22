Traxxas' new Chevrolet Corvette is 90pc smaller, and 99pc cheaper than the real thing

Just recently, local pricing was revealed for Chevrolet's very first right-hand drive Corvette, and while it's well into the six-figure region, its neck-snapping performance makes it quite a bargain.

You'll have to shell out a minimum of $154,990 for the 2LT Coupe when it lands next year, but Traxxas has just revealed a cheaper alternative, one that you might struggle fitting in to.

Revealed as the very first electric C8 Corvette, Traxxas' R/C car is quite impressive as it is a 1/10 scale model, that's sitting on an all-new 4-Tec 3.0 chassis that's longer and wider than the last.

This chassis includes waterproof electronics, sealed differentials and oil-filled shocks. According to the release, the widened track significantly improves handling, as does the extended wheelbase.

Power is sent to all-four wheels from the electric motor mounted at the rear (beneath the pretend V8), and it will hit a top speed of 48km/h.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of this R/C car is the exterior that has been perfectly executed thanks to official licencing. It also forgoes any visible clips, ultising a quick-release system thanks mounted beneath the panels.

Like the real thing, it wheels 19-inch wheels that are built to scale, and you can see the 6.2-litre V8 engine through the glass panel at the rear. Buyers can also opt for a light package that means the headlights and brake lights are fully functional.

Traxxas' Corvette will hit the market in May, and be priced from US$349 over in America.