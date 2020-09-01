TRD turns Toyota's new Yaris Cross into the rally monster it longs to be

If 2019 was Toyota's year for the Supra, it's fair to say that 2020 has the Yaris in the spotlight, with the range expanding exponentially, to include a hybrid, an SUV, and a homologated, turbocharged rally car.

Toyota's in-house tuners TRD and Modellista have capitalised on this Yaris buzz by both releasing body kits for the Cross SUV, and each tuner has gone down a very different route.

Despite the upcoming GR Yaris, TRD decided to take the rally route with its kit for the Yaris Cross, and has given it mudflaps, protective panel coverings, and new bumper trims said to help with aerodynamics.

A sports muffler and 18-inch black alloy wheels are the other additions that turn this unassuming little SUV into something that looks like it's ready to send it at the local rally stage.

Then there's the Modellista Yaris Cross, which looks more VIP SUV than Yaris thanks to the new body kit. This kit includes new front and rear bumpers, side skirts, wheels, and a roof spoiler.

This looks a little classier than the TRD version, but thanks to the functionality and overall nature of the rally Cross, we'd be going with it over the Modellista version.

Performance upgrades don't come with either kit, so you'd be left with the 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine from the regular Yaris. If getting the 230kW engine from the GR Yaris with the TRD Yaris Cross kit, we'd be set.