Trendy little EV: Fiat unveils the fully-electric 500 hatchback

Earlier this year, iconic Italian brand Fiat pulled the covers off the very first electric-powered 500 in convertible form. And as expected, the hatchback version wasn't very far off.

Like its soft-top sibling, this new electric 500 will first be offered in a special 'La Prima' edition, featuring a panoramic glass roof, and finished in one of three exclusive paint options.

Other notable parts that feature in the 'La Prima' pack include full LED headlights, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, eco-leather upholstery on the seats and dash, and chrome-plated inserts.

At the business end of the hatch, a 42kWh battery is combined with an 86kW electric motor. This gives the little Fiat a range of 320km, and the 0-100km/h sprint is completed in 9 seconds.

To aid with charging speeds, Fiat has fitted an onboard fast-charge system to the 500 that allows the battery to be charged to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes with the use of a fast charger.

In terms of home charging, an "easy" wall box system will be provided that can be connected to a home outlet without professional installation. This will charge at 3kW, but an upgraded system will do 7.4, meaning a full home charge can be achieved in six hours.

Interestingly, this 500 is the first in its segment to offer a Level 2 autonomous driving system, as well as being FCA's first model to feature the UConnect5 infotainment system.

While international pricing has already been revealed, we're still waiting on New Zealand pricing and availability for the Fiat 500 EV.