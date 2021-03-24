Triumph joins the electric motorcycle movement with sporty TE-1

Despite Harley-Davidson's penchant for traditionalism, it was the first mass-production motorcycle brand in the world to get an electric motorcycle on the road, in the form of the Livewire.

Incredibly, it has taken two years for another brand to express interest in the idea, and Triumph just recently revealed what its future electric sports bike is going to look like.

Dubbed the 'Project TE-1', this electric motorcycle is designed to be the 'ultimate electric motorcycle', which takes on a traditional sports bike design, unlike the somewhat strange-looking Livewire.

The TE-1 is set to be built in conjunction with Williams Advanced Engineering (yes, the ones from Formula 1), who will be in charge of developing the battery and electric motor tech.

As with most electric vehicles, special consideration has been taken into account around the battery's placement, and how it affects the bike's centre of gravity. It has also been designed to similar dimensions as a regular ICE engine.

While no specific details have been revealed around the TE-1's battery capacity, it has been said to feature a 360 volt system which should allow for "market-leading range". Considering that it's only up against the Livewire here, it has to offer more than 235km.

When it comes to performance, it's the same story, but Triumph has revealed that its powertrain is “significantly more compact and lighter than anything currently available on the market.” Despite only weighing 10kg, this electric motor is good for 130kW.

As to when this thing will hit showrooms remains anyone's guess. It's still in the concept phase, so we can't imagine seeing it become a reality before 2023.