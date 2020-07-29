Tuned Volkswagen van revealed at the 'World's most capable 4x4 minibus'

Despite the incredible practicality that a van offers, the high-sided haulers aren't usually associated with getting down and dirty off the tarmac, but one tuner over in Europe is attempting to change this.

Dubbed the 'Terrastorm', Torsus has just revealed the updated model, and from the look of these press pictures, it certainly means business.

Click here to view all VW Transporter listings on DRIVEN

Engineered and built in Slovakia, Torsus uses Volkswagen's large Crafter van as a starting point for the Terrastorm, and then goes about decking it out with as many overlanding accessories as possible.

Power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that pumps out 130kW and 410Nm of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

Measuring at 6-metres long, 2-metres wide, and 1.1-metres tall, it is quite the behemoth on the off-road trails, but the 290mm of ground clearance gives it an edge over other vans in the rough stuff.

The Terrastorm is offered in two specs, the TT1 Coach, and the TT2 Nomad, which both features a heap of upgrades over the standard van. These include an upgraded chassis, off-road suspension, front winch, and a visual makeover.

Protecting the van from the elements is a massive bull bar, a skid plate that sits beneath the fuel tank, and scratch-resistant coating on the lower half. The van rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich off-road tyres.

On the inside, the Terrastorm can be optioned with up to 20 (!) seats, and can be fully customised to suit the needs of each customer. An anti-slip floor comes standard, as does thermal insulation.

It's hard to say how much Torsus is planning to charge for the Terrastorm, but can't imagine that they'd go cheap. The international company has an Australian outlet, so that would probably be the best place to start.