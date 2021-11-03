Tuner reveals Ford Mustang-inspired face for the Ranger ute

Of all of the vehicles that Ford offers in New Zealand, the Ranger and the Mustang are two of the most popular, so it's a wonder why the two are yet to be combined, right?

Wrong, a tuner out of Thailand recently revealed a Mustang-inspired widebody kit for the Ranger ute, and it doesn't actually look too bad.

Click here to view all Ford Ranger listings on DRIVEN

Revealed by Wat Ford, this kit is based on the current-generation Ranger, and retains the current headlights of the ute, but replaces the front grille to one with an open face.

Interestingly, dynamic indicators have been added to the Ranger headlights, which were obviously inspired by the rear indicators that are found on modern Mustangs.

As for the rest of the Ranger, it wears a widebody kit that is filled with a set of black wheels wrapped in all terrain tyres. It also gets white racing stripes in true Shelby fashion, but we aren't sure that these are a good thing.

Finally, judging by the ride height, this Ranger looks to be sitting on an air suspension system, allowing it to ride extremely low, and adding to its aggressive aesthetic.

While we doubt that this kit will be offered locally, Ford recently revealed more information about the upcoming next-generation Ranger, which will also wear a completely different face.