Tuner turns Ford Bronco into six-wheeled behemoth

Ever since Mercedes decided that its G-Wagen needed an extra two wheels, tuners have been adding pairs of wheels to almost every over-the-top off-roader, with Americans being the main offenders.

We've see six-wheeled SUVs, six-wheeled trucks, and even RAM's new 1500 TRX has been given sextuple treatment. Like the rest of these Ford's Bronco is the latest to go under the knife, not that it needed it.

The result is something that's been dubbed the 'MIONITE' and looks plain scary. To accommodate the extra two wheels Maxlider Brothers Customs had to extend the Bronco rather dramatically.

This results in a hefty increase in interior space, but we'd hate to see how hard it is to maneuver in an urban environment with these extra wheels and extra length.

Alongside the obvious structural modifications, it also gets a range of off-road accessories to help it in the rough stuff. This includes the lift kit, mud tyres, and a massive roof rack.

As you'd expect, Maxlider is also planning on doing some serious work to the Bronco's engine to give it the performance to match its aesthetic. Our money is on a V8 swap of some sort.

Along the same lines, the fact that this will cost more than most supercars shouldn't come as any surprise. Maxlider reportedly plans on building a limited number of these Broncos, with each one selling at around US$400,000.