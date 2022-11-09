Turners Cars Te Rapa in Hamilton was broken into over the weekend

Turners Cars Te Rapa was broken into over the weekend; sometime after 8pm on Saturday 5th November.

3 cars were stolen, as where most of the keys to the vehicles on the dealership.

“We’re obviously gutted” said Greg Hedgepeth, Turners Auto Retail CEO “but we are now just getting on with fixing the situation, and getting all the keys replaced. Fortunately none of our staff were hurt as the break in was after hours. Our Avalon Drive Branch is close by so we’ve been able to easily look after our customers down there, and we are reopening Te Rapa this week.”

Turners' primary concerns currently are making sure every single vehicle there is safe and secure with a brand new set of keys, so that Hamilton customers have nothing to worry about.

Turners are also very keen to catch the offenders to prevent them from committing more crimes against the people of Hamilton and the automotive community.

In an effort to apprehend them, Turners has asked that the Hamilton community and the wider NZ automotive industry keep an eye out for the stolen vehicles.

One of them (the VW) has already been recovered in Huntly, the other two are listed below.

Any help from the wider Dealer network in getting these back would be much appreciated.

If anyone sees or knows anything about these vehicles, please contact Mark Bowers – Turners GM Cars North on 0277000121.

2019 Holden Commodore Rego LYY142 Vin = W0VZS6EC1J1072253

2011 Mercedes Benz S class PCE240 Vin = WDD2211712A341647