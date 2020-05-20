TVR successor: Introducing the Mulholland Legend 480

If you're looking to get your hands on a hairy-chested, manual-equipped V8-powered coupe, your options are extremely slim.

Thanks to strict emissions regulations, and almost every single manufacturer favouring automatic and dual-clutch transmissions, those days are numbered. But one British brand is attempting to do something about that.

Working under the Mulholland Automotive name, the team has its roots firmly set in Formula 1 and other "top level" racing programs, so it's fair to say that they know a thing or two about going fast.

The brand recently revealed information about the Legend 480 that's been described as a "super-lightweight V8-powered machine" that's a "pure driver's car".

While the release kept details of the car relatively quiet, a two-seat coupe that's powered by a front-mounted V8 engine on a rear-wheel drive chassis was confirmed to be in the works.

The 'TVR Successor' label could've been slapped on any British sports car built in this layout, but there's good reason for it here. Former TVR design boss Damian McTaggart penned the distinctive exterior.

While it looks somewhat like a TVR Tuscan, the Legend 480 features an extremely polarising front end that's sure to put a few punters off buying one, even with three pedals.

This Legend 480 is said to be released this year in the UK, but don't expect to see any on sale down here anytime soon.