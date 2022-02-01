Two classic Mereces-Benz vehicles set to receive record sums at auction

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is auctioning off some of its collection through Bring a Trailer this year, and it's confirmed that a pair of Mercedes-Benz cars will be offered up first.

One of those vehicles, a green 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL. It has green wheels to match the paint job and a beige leather interior.

The fuel-injected 3.0-litre inline-six is paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The car was first acquired by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum in 1973, and was restored in the early 2000s.

The second of the pair is a 1930 Mercedes-Benz 770K, which is one of the only 117 W07 vehicles made. This particular vehicle was first purchased by King Faisal I of Iraq and it remained an Iraqi state vehicle through the reigns of both King Ghazi and King Faisal II. It was acquired by the museum in 1967 and was refurbished in the '70s.

It's fitted with a four door, three position cabriolet bodywork by Voll & Ruhrbeck of Berlin, finished in black and has red upholstery. It's powered by a 7.7-litre inline-eight with a three-speed manual transmission.

The vehicles are both part of the museum’s deaccession project, which began in 2015, which aims to simplify and focus its collection which had risen to over 200 vehicles.

Another car that was sold as part of the project, was a 1935 Duesenberg JN Convertible. It sold for $1.3 million, making it the most expensive car ever sold on Bring a Trailer.