Uber drivers assist in design for Arrival EV prototype

Arrival has collaborated with Uber drivers to create a purpose built EV for ride sharing services.

The prototype moves the brand away from their typical electric busses and moving vans, as it unveils its first car prototype.

Arrival hasn't said much about the car, other than the fact that it was designed with the assistance of Uber drivers and is roughly the size of a Volkswagen Golf.

The car sports a boxy design that maximises space, broken up by a large windscreen that flows into a panoramic glass roof. The Car also features aerodynamic wheels, a large greenhouse, and a nearly vertical front fascia.

It's very minimalist in its design, which continues into the cabin. But there is a freestanding infotainment system for the majority of the vehicle’s functions, which has been envisioned to show ride-hailing specific information.

Apparently, the minimalist approach means that car has twice the legroom as a similarly sized car. The front passenger seat can be folded down and moved forward so that it sits partially under the dash, creating even more space.

The Car was designed to prioritize “cost, uptime, driver comfort, safety, and convenience.” Which is important because the company said that the average ride-hailing vehicle travels around 45,000-50,000 km each year.

Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, says “the first reveal of the Arrival Car is an exciting moment for Uber drivers, who are switching to electric vehicles at a much faster rate than the mass market. This exciting new vehicle will support our commitment for all cars on the app in London to be fully electric by 2025, helping to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport.”

And the executive vice president of vehicle platforms for Arrival, Tom Elvidge, says “electrifying ride-hailing will play a crucial role in reducing the emissions of vehicles in cities globally, providing a sustainable, clean multi-modal transportation system for communities. We are keen on supporting drivers with this transition by developing the best possible product for ride hailing that elevates the experience for both them and their passengers, making urban air clean in the process.”