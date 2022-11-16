UK company reveals range of 'drop in' EV kits for classic cars

Electrogenic, a British EV technology company that specialises in classic car EV conversions, has revealed its newly expanded range of ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits.

The company says its drop-in kits use “highly innovative mechanical componentry, including a unique system for creating high-density battery packs”, as well as compact in-line and transverse reduction gearboxes, all manufactured in the UK.

The design of the units ensures that for each ‘drop-in’ kit variant, the vehicles’ existing structure and architecture is preserved, ensuring that the conversions are entirely reversible.

Electrogenic will initially offer kits for the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type and classic Porsche 911 through an international network of exclusive installation partners.

The company says that the expanded range of drop-in kits reflects its approach of developing and manufacturing its own technology, which includes in-house designed software, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and digital dashboards, as well as bespoke Battery Management Systems and vehicle charging technology.

“We’re delighted to announce the expansion of our sector-leading ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits, marking the next chapter in the development of our rapidly growing Powered by Electrogenic business," said Steve Drummond, co-founder and director of Electrogenic.

“Powered by Electrogenic EV conversion kits, devised by our expert team in the UK, deliver our world-class EV conversion technology - defined by exhaustive development and real depth of engineering - all in an easy to install package.”

“Our range of drop-in kits will sympathetically inject these much-loved cars with cutting-edge EV drivetrain technology, delivering exceptional driveability, performance and efficiency - future proofing these iconic machines and readying them for the fast-approaching age of sustainable, low-carbon motoring.”

The range of drop-in kits kicks off with “road-optimised” Land Rover Defender EV conversion packages, available for all pre-2016 Defender 90, 110 and 127 models. The new variants follow on from the off-road focused Agricultural Defender drop-in kit revealed earlier this year.

The expanded Defender EV conversion range will comprise three different variants, each tailored to suit different customer needs and starts with the E62 kit, which packs a 62kWh battery supplying a 120kW water-cooled motor, delivering a real-world range of 195km in mixed driving, with more in urban or off-road use.

Moving up the range, there are the E70 and E93 packages, with 70kWh and 93kWh of battery capacity respectively. Both pack a 150kW motor, offering what the company calls “immediate, muscular acceleration” up to open road speeds and beyond. Electrogenic says the E70 and E93 converted Defenders deliver 210 and 240 kilometres of range respectively.

All Defender conversion kits drive through a fixed-ratio transmission, retaining permanent four-wheel drive, along with high and low range gear select. Batteries are packaged under the bonnet and beneath the boot floor – ensuring that interior and luggage space aren’t compromised – while the proprietary drivetrain technology is integrated into the vehicle’s existing architecture, so no modifications are required.

Next up in the range are kits for the Jaguar E-Type. Compatible with both coupes and convertibles, the range starts with the E43 kit, that packs a 43kWh battery and a 120kW water-cooled motor that offers 240km of real-world range. The E62r kit gets a larger 62kWh battery and the same 120kW motor for a range of more than 320km.

If you are more interested in outright performance, then there is also the high-performance E48s variant, which hooks a 48kWh battery up with a 150kW motor, for modern sports car performance – 0-60mph (96km/h) is dispatched in less than 5 seconds – along with a real-world range of 260km.

Then there is the most iconic sports car of all: the Porsche 911, which Electrogenic has also included in the electrified fun.

Two variants of the 911 drop-in kit are offered – compatible with all original “G-body” and 964 911s – the E62 and high-performance E62s. Both feature 62kWh batteries nestled low down in the car, replacing the fuel tank and within the engine bay, actually improving the weight distribution versus a standard car. Electrogenic says that both versions deliver 320+ kilometres of range in real world driving.

The E62 package gets a 160kW motor that will propel the 911 to 60mph in less than 5 seconds, while the E62s kit pumps this up to a 240kW motor and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds.

Electrogenic says all variants are capable of up to 6.6kW AC charging and rapid CCS charging, with a full charge via CCS taking around 50 minutes for a 62kWh battery, and 75 minutes for a 93kWh battery.

The company says that further details on its global network of installation partners will be announced in the coming weeks and months.