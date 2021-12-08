UK police get new hybrid three-wheeled scooter for first responders

British engineering firm White Motorcycle Concepts have developed a new hybrid three-wheeled scooter developed for first responders: WMC300FR.

The brand are known for chasing down speed records with its electric motorbikes, but this is the first instance of WMC’s Venturi duct technology in use on a fleet vehicle.

You may be thinking it looks a tad familiar. That's because the bike is based on the Yamaha Tricity 300 scooter, which uses the same leaning-multi-wheel technology found on the Niken GT.

This hybrid prototype was built in collaboration with Northamptonshire Police, and specifically with the help of Chief Constable Nick Adderly, who is Motorcycle Lead for UK police.

Apparently, the WMC300FR carbon emissions are reduced by up to 50% over conventional combustion motorcycles and scooters.

Two 56V 12Ah Ego Power+ swappable lithium-ion batteries are stored in a compartment behind the back of the seat. Up to 6 of these batteries can be fast charged at once using a single standard 3-pin UK electrical plug.

Apparently, there's a 'up-to-5kW' power assist hybrid system, which works in the lower speeds. This boosts acceleration, then the electric motor eases off into combustion power once speeds are higher, and the Venturi duct’s effects are being used. This combined effort, says the company, maximises both battery range and fuel savings.

“We were encouraged by the great reception the launch of our WMC250EV high-speed demonstrator and the high level of interest that the project has subsequently gained. Whilst our concept in its most extreme form will help us go faster, its real-world application is all about improving range and reducing down time—major considerations in the electric vehicle industry at present,” says WMC CEO Rob White.

“As the recent COP26 summit highlighted, we are still at the beginning of a revolution in aggressive carbon reduction and this global shift in thinking presents a unique opportunity to think radically about motorcycle design, finding the most efficient and cleanest way to power the future of transport. I am delighted to reveal our first product, the WMC300FR, which we have developed specifically for the first responder market.”

“As well as the duct there are a whole host of innovative features that mean the motorcycle reduces CO2 by up to 50 percent. For us this is just the starting point and we will continue to innovate to accelerate the decarbonisation of the automotive sector,” White concludes.