Ultimate family-hauler? This modest-looking Audi features Lamborghini power

As you'll probably know, the Volkswagen Group owns a number of vehicle brands, meaning it has the ability to swap engines and platforms between brands, and it happens a lot.

Most of these shared engines and platforms exist within the vast SUV segment, but one of the most curious shared engine is the Lamborghini Gallardo's V10, that was given a pair of turbochargers, and dropped in Audi's RS6.

Click here to view all Audi RS6 listings on DRIVEN

What resulted was one of the craziest sedan and wagon pairing that the world had ever seen thanks to ridiculous performance this engine and Audi's Quattro powertrain produced.

426kW and 650Nm of torque were the official figures from this beast of an engine, which allowed the RS6 to hit 100km/h in around 4.6 seconds before topping out 280km/h.

All this performance was packed into a sedan that was meant for high-flying executives ten years ago, but crazy depreciation rates mean that they are now attainable to the average family.

Prices for this generation RS6 on driven range from $40,000 to $50,000, and the examples aren't half bad. This one here has just 86,000km on the clock, and is up $40,000.