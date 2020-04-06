Ultimate family wagon: ABT unveils 550kW Audi RS6-R

While SUVs seem to be the bane of automotive enthusiast's lives, station wagons are cool, and we don't know the logic behind either of these arguments, but we're not going to disagree.

It's because of this that ABT's take on the 2020 Audi RS6 is infinitely cooler than any super SUV on the market right now and just like other ABT products, this thing isn't playing around.

Teased at the end of last year, the German tuner revealed that it was going to take the meanest RS6 yet to a whole new level. From the exterior modifications, to power improvements, ABT has certainly come through on that promise.

Starting on the outside of the RS6-R, a carbon fibre lip spoiler has been added to the extremely aggressive front bumper, and a couple of inserts sit on either side of it. A large rear diffuser houses the quad-exhausts, and another set of inserts can be found above it.

This carbon fibre theme continues up the hatch of the wagon, with a set of semi-louvers and a roof spoiler at the top. A total of ten new carbon fibre exterior parts have been added to this RS6, not including the massive 22-inch 'aero' wheels.

In stock form, the 2020 RS6 Avant is no slouch with 440kW and 800Nm of torque, but this wasn't enough for ABT. In this application, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine has been boosted to 550kW and a massive 920Nm of torque.

While no performance stats have been released with the RS6-R, we can imagine that it is significantly faster than the stock figures of 3.6-seconds to 100km/h, and the 305km/h top speed.

To match these power figures, the suspension has been tweaked in the name of performance, and a stainless steel exhaust system has been added. This is topped off by the carbon fibre exhaust exits.