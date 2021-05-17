Ultimate family wagon? BMW's V10-powered M5 Touring is the stuff of dreams

Once in a lifetime, the opportunity to purchase a unicorn car comes up, and we believe that this V10-powered M5 Touring is the unicorn, and you're the one with the opportunity at your fingertips.

Back in 2004, BMW decided to throw caution into the wind, and drop a 5.0-litre V10 into the famed M5. This not only resulted in one of the best-sounding road cars of all time, but also, one of the coolest family cars the world had ever seen.

In 2008, the world's best family car turned into the world's best wagon with the introduction of the M5 Touring, which made use of that same screaming V10 engine, but added even more practicality.

Just 1025 of these M5 wagons were produced for the international market, and we can't imagine that many of these managed to make their way down to New Zealand.

At the business end of the wagon sits that iconic V10 that not only makes 373kW/520Nm, but also can rev all the way to 8.2K. If you've ever heard one screaming at its limit, you'll know why it's loved by many.

A seven-speed SMG transmission sends power to the rear wheels, where an M-Sport limited-slip differential splits power. It can hit 100km/h from a standing start in just 4.8 seconds, and will top out at 305km/h.

This silver example that we have listed on DRIVEN has covered just 60,089km since it left the factory in 2008, making it a relatively low-mileage M5.

