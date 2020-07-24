Ultimate green off-roader? $300K EV-converted Land Rover Defender revealed

Converting fossil-fueled cars to run on battery power is nothing new, automotive workshops have been cashing in on this trend for years now, but offering a "new" converted vehicle, that's something a lot less common.

Known for a plethora of work with Land Rover's iconic Defender, Twisted has re-imagined the classic off-roader in numerous ways, but this is the first fully-electric Defender we've seen from the brand.

Dubbed the NAS-E 4x4, this battery-powered Defender takes its name from the North American Specification (NAS) 90 Series Soft top Defender, and the 'E' refers to the electric motor.

Just 30 NAS-E Defenders are set to be built, and will all be individually numbered after being painstakingly put together by hand.

Twisted is no stranger to making Defenders go fast, with one of the most popular models being the 'Stage One V8', which makes use of a burly LS3 V8 engine, and turns the iron-clad off-roader into a hotrod.

Arguably the only difference between the NAS-E and the V8 model will be the lack of noise, as the Borg Warner electric motor makes 159kW and 380Nm of torque. Opting for the NAS-E Plus will get you an extra 100kW and 40Nm.

Powering the NAS-E is a 60kWh battery, that provides a range of 322km. Twisted also notes that fast charging is availible.

As you'd expect, the Defender's suspension has been completely overhauled to accommodate this new electric power train. The standard brakes have also been replaced by six-piston calipers up front, and four-piston calipers at the rear.

As most EVs are single drive, Twisted made a point of throwing in a 4WD gear-reduction direct transmission that passes through a transfer case allowing for high and low-range use.

On the inside, the cabin has also received a serious overhaul with a leather interior that features Alcantara inserts. An eight-channel audio system, unique flooring, and a rearview camera are other goodies thrown in.

Then we get to the price. If you're wanted to secure one of these electric Defenders, it's going to cost a whopping $279,000 which is a lot more than what a new Defender hybrid will costs when it lands here.